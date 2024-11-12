Paras Energy Limited has announced the signing of a Power Support Agreement (PSA) with Empower New Energy (ENE) to develop, finance, construct, and operate a hybrid solar PV and battery plant for UMZA International Farms Limited (UMZA), a rice and oil processing mill in Kano State, Nigeria.

UMZA plays a vital role in the local economy, serving as a leading producer of commercial-scale rice cultivation and processing of rice and by-products. As the demand for rice continues to rise, having a reliable and sustainable energy source is critical for its operations, enabling the mill to maximise productivity and ensure efficient processing to meet consumer needs.

UMZA creates vital employment opportunities for residents in the Kano region, which in turn contributes to the local economy and improving livelihoods.

The solar installation is set to begin within the next six months and will feature both rooftop and ground-mounted installations. With a projected solar energy production of approximately 1,800 MWh annually, coupled with a 2 MWh battery energy storage system, the initiative will not only reduce energy costs but also enhance operational efficiency.

MD, Paras Energy Mr. Yashwant Kumar, in a statement said: “At Paras Energy, we are dedicated to pioneering sustainable energy solutions that drive progress and preserve our planet. Our mission is to innovate, operate, and maintain cutting-edge solar energy solutions that will make a positive impact on the economy, environment and society. Our flawless system installations, both Ground Mount Solar Power and Rooftop Solar Power Systems will enable UMZA to not only achieve cost savings but also enhance operational efficiency.”

Paras Energy is a diversified and internationally recognised energy company that provides stable and reliable power to customers by generation and distribution of power.

With about two decades of unwavering commitment, Paras Energy stands as a beacon of excellence in the power industry of Nigeria and neighbouring West African countries.

It has been providing reliable and affordable power solutions to the manufacturing industries in Nigeria.

Its services include Thermal Power Plants – Power Project Management (EPC); Substation & Transmission Lines and Operation & Maintenance and Solar Projects – Ground Mount Solar Power (EPC) and Rooftop Solar Power System for C&L Customers.

Paras Energy has been powering industries and communities with sustainable, cutting-edge solar solutions for years now. Paras Energy delivers end-to-end EPC services for land-based solar power plants, driving a cleaner, greener future. It strongly believes that the world is now ready to harness the limitless power of the sun. Its solar solutions not only drive cost savings but also contribute to a healthier planet. From reducing carbon emissions to providing affordable energy, it is committed to creating a sustainable future for all.