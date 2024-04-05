Ikoyi Club 1938 has been getting commendations from parents for their continuous running of the Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic and Championship which will end on Saturday.

Mrs Zainab Mohammed have two of her kids featuring this year and he said: “It’s a great idea from Ikoyi Club.

“We are impressed by this and one of the good things that could come out of this is the fact that some of the kids might just pick inters in the sports and they may want to go to it professionally in the future.”

Mrs Atebe also expressed delight at the progamme declaring that it serves as a solid foundation for the kids who could be future stars.

“This is a very good initiative by Ikoyi Club and we are very happy with the opportunities this programme presents to the kids,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ikoyi Club 1938 says its commitment to the development of tennis in Nigeria remains unwavering as the 2024 Easter Tennis Clinic/ Tournament nears its climax.

Over 60 kids are taking part in the catch-them-young programme which will come to an end on Saturday with finals in four boys’ and girls’ categories

Tennis Section Captain, Azubuike Okonkwo, said Ikoyi Club was delighted to be at the forefront of discovery and nurturing of tennis stars for Nigeria.

According to him, the feedbacks from the previous editions have been encouraging hence the Club’s renewed commitment to the prpgramme.

“Tennis is a very popular and interesting sport and if you look at the story of the top players in the game, you can’t take out the fact that they were discovered and nurtured from a very tender age and that is the same template we are using at this club.

“We are fortunate to have a committed sponsor and we are sure that very soon stars of the game will be coming out of this programme,” he submitted.