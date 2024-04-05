Gbenga Ogunbote, the head coach of Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan has described his team’s 2-0 defeat of Kwara United on Wednesday as a big relief for the team.

Ogunbote, who spoke after the match held at Lekan Salami Sports Complex, noted that 3SC wasted many scoring chances due to pressure on the team, especially on the players who had not done so well in the league season.

The coach said this was because some of the players were trying to impress and come back to normal form.

Ogunbote added that the level of team work and understanding among the players have improved.

”This is in comparison with the first half of the season when almost 80 per cent of the players first came together as a new team.

“But the players are blending gradually, and the difference we are seeing in the team is improvement in the level of understanding among the players.

”Now everybody in the team is aware that we have a target which we are trying to meet.

“We want to be happy and make our supporters, sponsors and fans happy through our performance and also to enhance their confidence in the team,” he said.

The coach stated that 3SC wanted to finish strong. “The target we have is to ensure we have a continental slot. We still have 10 matches to determine our chances of clinching a continental slot.

“We pray we have the ability to manage our current success. The moment we are able to win both home and away games back to back then we will be getting closer to our target,” he said.

Speaking also, coach Kabiru Dogo of Kwara United FC said his team’s current position on the league table calls for the team to sit tight so as to avoid being relegated.

“We need to work hard in the remaining games of the season to survive relegation.

“All our remaining home games are now a must win for us. We believe in the team and we believe we will survive relegation,” he said.