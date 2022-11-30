Founder and executive director of Hope Builders Foundation for Entrepreneurial Education, Mathias Bodam Yashim has called on parents to encourage their children’s creative skills.

Yashim made the call yesterday at the Career Day tagged “Seeds for the Future” organised by the foundation in collaboration with Ashoka.

“We want to see young people forecast what the future holds for them, in terms of climate change, new technology and waste management.

“Over the years, we have had wonderful young people displaying their creative skills, a lot of them are already thriving in the society, we are trying to support the government towards economic development,” he said.

He reiterated that the foundation aimed at bridging the gap between theory and practice, adding that they want to see young people as solution providers to the society.

“We target young people because that is where the change comes from, they have the energy. They are the change makers of society,” he added.

He therefore appealed to stakeholders to encourage young people in creative skills, saying that it would help them to be positive creators.

The career day had in attendance over 500 secondary school students across the state.