Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for commissioning the Kolmani oil and gas production. This is even as it congratulated Bauchi and Gombe states as they join the league of oil-endowed states in Nigeria.

A statement issued by the foundation and signed by its director general and chief executive officer, Engr. Abubakar Gambo Umar said, Tuesday 22nd November 2022 will remain indelible in the annals of the nation’s history, considering for decades the efforts made towards exploration and the production of commercial quantities of oil and gas in the Northern region of the country.

“This new development will attract more foreign investments, generate employment opportunities for the people and increase government revenues, especially as the nation strives to build a virile and industrialised economy, it equally needs to be stressed that the adverse effects of oil and gas production such as oil spillage, gas flaring, water, and environmental contamination, are serious matters that should be taken into consideration, to avoid destruction of the region’s biodiversity as seen in the Niger Delta and several places in the world where exploration takes place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation believes that the exploration/production of oil and other natural resources from every part of the country and utilizing the revenues for the overall benefit of the entire country will further strengthen our unity and collective brotherhood as one people”.

The foundation therefore urged present and subsequent governments to extend oil and gas exploration to other proven and highly drill-able prospects such as the Chad Basin, the middle Benue Trough (Keana), the Bida Basin, and Sokoto Basin.

“Finally, the Foundation calls on all the presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections to commit to the continuous production of oil and gas in the Kolmani fields, in addition to the multiplier effects of the project, such as refinery, fertilizer manufacturing, and other light industries”.