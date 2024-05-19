Nigeria’s table tennis stars Olajide Omotayo and Offiong Edem have qualified for the 2024 Olympic Games.

The duo put up impressive performance at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.

Edem secured her place in Paris 2024 after a hard-fought 4-2 semi-final victory over Tunisia’s Fadwa Garci.

The 37-year-old will be making her fifth Olympics appearance in Paris.

Omotayo secured his ticket to the games with a dominant 4-0 win over Congo-Brazzaville’s Saheed Idowu.

He will be appearing at the Olympics for the second time.

The African qualifying is being played in three stages.

The first stage features preliminary groups of three or four players each.

The winners and runners-up from these groups will advance to the second stage, which consists a direct knockout system.

The two finalists of the second stage will automatically qualify for Paris, while the losers of the semi-finals in the third stage will play a direct knockout to determine the third qualifier for Paris.