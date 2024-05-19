Bayer Leverkusen have become the first team in Bundesliga history to go through a season unbeaten after a 2-1 home win over Augsburg on Saturday, extending their season-long run to 51 games without defeat.

Crowned Bundesliga champions for the first time in their history in April, goals from Victor Boniface and Robert Andrich put Leverkusen — who play the Europa League final against Atalanta and the German Cup final this week — on course for victory and a possible unbeaten treble.

Not even the greatest Bayern Munich sides have managed an invincible season.

That Alonso’s men have done it without losing in any competition – a European record 51-game streak which includes runs to next week’s German Cup and Europa League finals – shows how incredible they have been.

The win against Augsburg netted Leverkusen 90 points from 34 games – the equal second-highest tally in German football history.

Alonso took over a struggling Leverkusen side last October, steering them from the threat of relegation to a sixth-place finish.

The goal for the 2023/24 season was to maintain momentum and secure a UEFA Champions League spot. Against all odds, this campaign has turned into a historic one.