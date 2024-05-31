Ad

Team Nigeria’s contingent to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, will commence local camping on Saturday, June 1, 2024 , in five centres – Abuja, Lagos and Bayelsa States as preparation for the Games hits top gear. The Paris Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

This was disclosed at the ministerial strategic technical meeting between the minister of sports development, Senator John Enoh and presidents, secretaries and technical directors of the national sports federation held yesterday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Addressing critical stakeholders concerning Team Nigeria’s preparation and participation at the Games, Senator JEnoh, urged federation presidents to strive for a superior performance compared to the previous outing in Atlanta, saying there is need for Nigeria to surpass the feat achieved at the 1996 Olympics at the upcoming 2024 edition in Paris.

He said the meeting aimed at preparing Team Nigeria for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, was to map out a comprehensive roadmap and technical training programs.

These plans, he said, will be meticulously analyzed by the Federation and Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) and the Ministerial Podium Performance Committee to ensure that Team Nigeria is on the right path to winning medals.

“Surpassing our best Olympic performance is a goal that we should aim to meet. We must build on our past successes and strive for excellence in Paris 2024,” the Minister said.

The Minister emphasized that both domestic and international preparations are crucial for the success of Team Nigeria. “The combination of domestic camping and foreign training tours is essential. It ensures our athletes are well-prepared and ready to compete at the highest level,” he added.

While local camping will officially open this weekend in Abuja, Lagos, Bayelsa, and Ibadan. Foreign training tours will take place thereafter with the U.S., Germany, Spain, Italy, amongst top destinations pencilled down.

So far, no fewer than 88 Nigerian athletes have qualified for the Olympics, as many others are still in the qualification process.