Ahead of the plans by the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bello Mohammed, to stop the sale of alcoholic drinks in parks and gardens in Abuja, the parks and garden owners have written the minister reminding him of the pendency of the suit they filed against him.

They called on the minister to uphold the rule of law and call his aides to order and stop the enforcement of the closure of parks and gardens by 7pm in the Federal Capital Territory.

In a letter written through their lawyer Ifeanyi Remy Agu the group stated, “Re Suit No: CV/408/2008: Barrister (Mrs) Amanda Pam (Proprietor Suez Garden) & 60 Others -Plaintiffs Vs Hon Minister FCT Defendant. Enforcement of 6pm Closing Hour by FCTA-Action Sub-Judice,” he stated “as solicitors to the plaintiffs in the above stated suit pending before the FCT High Court, we draw your attention to the threatened enforcement of 6pm closing hour by proprietor of gardens in the FCT by your Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Monitoring and Enforcement, Comrade Ikharo Attah which action is sub-Judice of the pending case before the court.

“Suffice it to say that we live in a democratic society where rule of law prevails against personal desires and brigandage of public servants. The terms of settlements in the above matter has been ordered to be filed by the Honorable court after the parties agreed in terms and principles,” he added.

Agu noted that “Our clients received with the greatest shock the threatened enforcement by the SSA against the claimants. Sir as a Minister in the temple of Justice, we appeal to you to use your good office to call the SSA to order more especially as the case is before a court of law and the parties have agreed in principles.

“That there was an issue of criminality in one of the gardens does not mean there will be criminality in all other gardens to warrant the enforcement of the regulation of closing by 6pm.”