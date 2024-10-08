The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, is currently embroiled in a crisis following allegations of financial mismanagement amounting to about N3 billion.

During a protest yesterday, some members of the union alleged that about N3 billion of the union is unaccounted for.

At the centre of this turmoil is the executive body led by chairman Sunday Sabiyi, who is now facing accusations of corruption and a lack of transparency emerging from within the association.

The origins of the conflict can be traced back to 2019, when the current executive was elected.

However, one of the aggrieved members, Muhammed Abiola, said the situation reached a critical point in the second quarter of 2024.

He alleged that Sabiyi, in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the national president and the zonal vice president, orchestrated the removal of nine executives, commonly referred to as the “G9.”

This move has been widely perceived as a blatant violation of PASAN’s democratic principles.

This action has sparked widespread discontent that led to the protest yesterday among PASAN members, culminating in a vote of no confidence and the impeachment of the executive committee on 15th July 2024.

When contacted after the protest, the union chairman, Sunday Sabiyi, said that all the aggrieved members’ statements were untrue.

“All that they are saying are lies. I can sue them and even sue the newspaper that will publish,” Sabiyi said in a phone conversation with LEADERSHIP before asking whether he was being recorded.

Reading the speech of the concerned members, Comrade Jacob Eyagomare alleged mismanagement of N3 billion, which includes check-off dues, grants, subventions, and income generated from PASAN’s assets, such as buses and other non-current resources.

He accused the executives of a lack of accountability and transparency, unauthorised spending, and neglecting the welfare of the association’s members.

Key figures implicated in the scandal include Treasurer Samtiya Daniel, former Financial Secretaries Stacy Nwodo and Peter Raph, and Publicity Secretary Amos Enobong. These individuals, along with chairman Sabiyi, stand accused of gross mismanagement of PASAN’s funds and resources.

While calling for sweeping reforms, Eyagomare said: “We urge the national leadership to validate the no-confidence vote passed in July and to convene a congress to inaugurate a caretaker committee.”

“A 14-day ultimatum for this action, which expired on 6th October 2024, has passed without resolution. Furthermore, the chapter is calling for an independent audit of the association’s finances from 2019 to the present.

“We stand united and resolute, demanding justice and reform. Together, we can make a difference,” he added.