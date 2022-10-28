Participants at the Naija Highlandah Challenge hits 443 on the second week, up from the initial 392 that started the four weeks contest.

The increase is a testament to the popularity of the challenge hosted by Scottish whiskey brand William Lawson’s in the search of the boldest, most unconventional Nigerian who lives life by his or her own rules, to nab the first ever title of Naija Highlandah, in addition to a two-million-naira cash prize and a trip to Scotland.

Of the 392 contestants that participated in the first week, 38 people scored 80 points qualifying for the grand finale, while 12 of the 38, scored 80 points to continue on to the third week.

At the end of the challenge, the leading 10 participants with the best Highlandah attitude and the highest number of points will move to the grand finale, but they will need to display more guts and determination to clinch the ultimate Naija Highlandah title.

Speaking of their experience in the contest, Gifty Gabriel one of the boldest ladies that contested in the challenge said, “It’s been a pleasant experience this evening. Watching people participate in the challenges has been hilarious, especially the men walking on high heels, and I would love you to try it.”

While he has lost out of the competition, John Francis the whiskey helped calm him down in spite of the loss. “It’s a great whiskey. The best thing I’ve tasted for a while now.”