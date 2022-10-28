Naija R&B crooner Johnny Drille has released a new single song titled Lover.

The lyrical audio featuring Nigerian rapper and singer, Phyno, is the artiste’s latest single after a performance video release of his previous single How Are You (My Friend)? a fortnight ago.

Drille first announced the release of the single on his twitter account with a video of himself and Phyno rehearsing the song in what appeared like a sparsely furnished living room last Tuesday, before releasing the lyrical audio version of the song on Wednesday.

In the song Drille serenades a newfound love interest, describing the feelings she inspires in him, and expresses his desire to have her as the whole woman in his life. Drille’s soft lyrics blending English and Pidgin languages are delivered in a falsetto that gets the listener in the feels. Phyno in his familiar unique rap style and lyrics hypes the prospective lover with compliments, and her unique place in his life.

It reads: Maka I bu dealer bulu plu mu/ And out isi amuli melu mu ji akpo gi sugar plum mu/ Adim blessed/ Biko drop your address/ Bia bulu gi ka madam in the back of my Benz//Ma o cock egbe na isim nko/ I na touch Obim doooo/ Ife obuna Icholu mu ngo/ Maka achom ino gin so/Please.”

Reacting to the song netizens said:

“Johnny is definitely in a world of his own. When you want to relax your mid, just listen to his songs.” – Ofego.

“This is a collab I never thought would happen, but was needed for sure.” – Ceci

“Thought Johnny wasn’t going to drop any song yet until How Are You (My Friend)? gets to top 5, but this is also powerful with Ezege Uwa Nile taking us back home. Beautifully Crafted.” – Chukwudi Obiorah.

“Epitome of consistency @JohnnyDrille Thumbs up. And seeing you feature Phyno, this project is really (fire emoji).” – Sunday Ogom.

“Your voice is amazing, really amazing. I find peace in your voice and solace in your words. You’re the best of your kind. If Midas makes things turn to gold, JD makes music turn into perfection. Please, never stop singing. Never stop being a blessing to our hearts and ears.” – Daniel Abah Iduh

“Immediately Phyno got done, I smiled and knew that it’s about time again to hang a classic on the shelf.” –Udemezue Chibuike Chukwuemeka.

Filled with wonderfully coordinated musical instrumentation, cheesy but original lyrics and memorable chorus, Love engenders good feeling and vibes.