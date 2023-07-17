Pastor Arrested In Ondo Over Alleged Job Scam

A pastor, Adebolu Olulusi Ayodeji, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ondo State command, for allegedly defrauding Mrs Taiwo Opesanmi of the sum N1.2m.

The 43-year-old Pastor was alleged to have collected various sums of money from the victim under the guise of helping her to secure a job at NNPC between 2019 and 2020.

The Pastor who resides at number 1, Ore Ofe, Irese Road Akure, the state capital, became incommunicado ever since 2020.

The Public Relations Officer(PRO) of the NSCDC Ondo Command,

Daniel Aidamenbor noted that Mrs. Taiwo Opesanmi met the Pastor at a prayer mountain somewhere at Ijoka in Akure through a referral.

According to him, “The Counter Terrorism Unit of the command was able to track down and arrested the suspect with the cooperation of a commercial bank after obtaining a court order.