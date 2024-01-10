In an attempt to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest individual cook-a-thon, Ghanaian chef, Abdul-Razak Faila, has cooked for 10 days.

Faila commenced her cook-a-thon on January 1, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Although the cook-a-thon was initially planned to last for five days or a total of 120 hours, she completed her challenge on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, with a time of 227 hours and 10 seconds.

The current record holder of the longest individual cook-a-thon is Irish chef, Alan Fisher, who clocked in a time of 119 hours and 57 minutes.

To defeat his record, Faila cooked 195 meals within 10 days of the marathon.

Many of the meals were served to hundreds of platters to underprivileged individuals.