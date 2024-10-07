Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle has criticised Nigerian Singer David Adeleke, popularly called Davido over his outfit to the palace of the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

Davido had joined other notable Nigerian notable figures like Amaju Pinnick, Phyno, Cubana Chief Priest, and AY Makun in a courtesy visit to the Olu before performing at the ‘Warri Again’ concert in Delta State last weekend.

The singer took pictures with the monarch and the former President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) Pinnick, dressed in a white t-shirt and brown knickers, sparking criticisms among some of his fans.

Doyle, who is a native of Delta, took to Facebook to question Davido’s attire, calling it “inappropriate” for a royal visit.

“Is this appropriate dressing to visit the Palace of a king the calibre of the Olu of Warri?” the 63-year-old actor asked.

His post has sparked mixed reactions, with some defending Davido’s casual attire and others agreeing it showed disrespect to the monarch.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in October 2023, Pinnick filed a lawsuit against Davido, and Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), his music label, at the high court in Effurun, Delta.

In the suit, Davido was accused of a breach of contract after he failed to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again’ concert — despite receiving the fees he demanded.

Pinnick, said Davido received $94,600 to perform at the event, adding that he also chartered a plane to convey the singer to Warri, which cost the state another $18,000.

Davido in return slammed a N2.3 billion lawsuit against Pinnick but both parties later agreed to settle the matter out of court in March, as granted by the high court in Delta.