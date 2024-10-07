Former President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Chief George Udagba, has enjoined the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA) to establish vocational training centres in the Niger Delta region.

Udagba, who made the appeal during the NDCCITMA sensitisation programme in Umuahia, Abia State, noted that the training centres would help the new Chamber of Commerce to achieve its goal of addressing poverty and food insufficiency in the region.

He also advised the Chamber of Commerce to engage with business conglomerates with the required standard workshops and certification, saying that the centres would reduce our expatriate quota to other African countries.

Udagba said: “The aim of establishing the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Trade, Mines and Agriculture is primarily to address economic problems at the grassroots.

“It is, therefore, important for me to draw the attention of the NDCCITMA to find a way to liaise, engage, and interface with big industries with workshops to set up vocational training centres across the region where under-water welding, gas welding, skills in agriculture and other trades can be undertaken rather than relying on imports.”

He assured that as the umbrella body in charge of policy advocacy and leadership, NACCIMA was prepared to guide and provide useful advice to NDCCITMA.

In his remarks, the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, said the establishment of the NDCCITMA was to provide a platform where struggling business entrepreneurs could advance their businesses.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Director in charge of the Abia State Office, Mr Azubuike Nwaubani, explained that the creation of the Chambers of Commerce has not only closed the gap but opened an avenue for financial support to business owners.

He called on the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, formal and informal business communities and individuals who require financial support to register with the Chamber of Commerce.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Niger Delta Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NDCCITMA), Ambassador Idaere Gogo Ogan, commended the leadership of the NDDC for its foresight in promoting the Chamber of Commerce.

Ogan, who noted that NDCCITMA would work as a development partner with the Commission, stated that the association had commenced bilateral talks with MSMEs, incubation centres, academics, professional bodies, and trade groups.