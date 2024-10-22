Renowned gospel ministers, including Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church International and Archbishop John Praise, are set to attend the 2024 Annual Convention of the Guiding Light Assembly (GLA) Abuja Worship Centre, scheduled from October 24 to 27, 2024, in Abuja.

The event, which celebrates the 21st edition of GLA’s annual convention, known as “October to Power,” will revolve around the theme ‘Planted to Flourish’. This theme draws inspiration from the biblical promise of growth and resilience for those who place their trust in God’s power.

To be held at the Mulberry Event Centre in Area 11, Abuja, attendees can expect a series of impactful sessions led by notable speakers such as Archbishop John Praise, Pastor Paul Enenche, Rev. Sam Oye, and other gospel ministers and artists.

Apostle Israel Abam, Senior Pastor of GLA Abuja Worship Centre, emphasized the significance of this year’s convention, describing it as a transformative spiritual experience, particularly in light of current economic and social challenges.

“In a time when many are grappling with economic hardships and personal struggles, ‘October to Power’ offers a special chance for spiritual renewal and the infusion of God’s blessings.

The theme, ‘Planted to Flourish,’ is a reminder that, despite life’s challenges, we can thrive like trees planted by streams of water, continuously nourished by God’s grace and favor,” he said.

Apostle Abam extended a warm invitation to the wider Christian community, adding that the event will offer spiritual guidance, empowerment, and renewed hope for all who attend.

He reaffirmed GLA’s commitment to its mission of positively impacting humanity through the preaching of the gospel, worship, discipleship, and community service.