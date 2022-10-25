The Peoples Democratic Party ,Lagos State chapter has accused the ruling party in the state, the All Progressives Congress of intimidating members of the public for associating with its governorship candidate Dr. Abdul -Azeez Olajide Adediran(Jandor).

The party noted that his popularity which was evidenced in his acceptability and the reception given him by the various groups during the party tour of Alimosho communities had made the state government to shut two markets in Alimosho area namely Council Market, Idimu and Pudaki (Akeja) Market, Ile iwe, in Egbe.

The PDP in a statement signed by the Lagos State publicity secretary, Hakeem Amode, stated that the two markets were currently on lockdown while the law abiding traders in the markets were being threatened and intimidated.

“The attitude of the representatives of the government of Lagos State towards the people of the market is appalling and shameless.

The leadership of our party finds the intimidation of the good people of the state by this government disheartening and uncalled for. We would like to condemn it in strong terms.

“The attitude of the APC government agents in these markets is condemnable. To restate our support for the people who under democratic rule are entitled to choose who leads them through the ballot. We would like to warn the APC government in the state that our party and our candidates will not fold its arm while they continue their misanthropic policies and programs while using the government apparatus to cow everyone to do their bid.”