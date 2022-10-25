A civil society organisation (CSO), Promotion of Human Aid and Community Development (PHACODA) is to partner with members of the National Assembly for job creation among the youths.

The group said the importance of PHACODA partnership with the legislative arm of government is for the programme to have the input of the parliament especially the senators in terms of resources and access to government grants amongst others.

A statement issued by the public relations officer (PRO) Miss Napsa Yusuf and director of programmes, Chidiomimi Angels said due to the high rate of poverty among the Nigerian youths that are unable to acquire the right vocational skill experience, PHACODA has concluded plans to partner with stakeholders at the level of senators.

“Visionary leaders who have come to set an example in visionary representation and good governance by working for the common good to enhance the living standard of youth in Nigeria through promoting vocational and trade development across their different constituencies.

“Our aim is to partner with our political leaders and other stakeholders to impact and also help the youths to be self-reliant and contribute to the GDP of our great nation Nigeria.

“Looking at the youths from 35 years below, you will see the majority of them don’t have employable skills. With this partnership, a minimum of 2.5 million youths will be relevant in the growth and development of our great nation through skills and technological innovation.

“Youths are encouraged to visit the website and register @ https://edu.phacoda.com/registration with a donation fee of only three thousand naira to access the available choice of course,” she said.

Recall that earlier in May, it disclosed its plans to train 2.5 million Nigerians through the acquisition of vocational skills to empower youths in the 36 states of the federation with vocational training commencing with 25 out of 44 available courses. As follow up to the plan, the organisation, through its director, Chidiomimi Angels, announced that the organisation had entered into partnership with the federal government under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.