The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday condemned the terrorist attack and killing of over 50 innocent worshippers during a service at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State yesterday.

The PDP, in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said the party was alarmed by reports of how the terrorists invaded the church, opened fire on worshippers, freely used explosives within the premises, “murdered our compatriots in cold blood and left unchallenged.”

He said the attack on St. Francis Church “appears to be a part in the series of apparently organised assaults by terrorists who are emboldened by the current administration’s refusal to confront the terrorists despite being aware of their plans as exposed by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai at the wake of recent terrorist attacks on Kaduna State.

“It is now obvious that the APC administration is deliberately surrendering the sovereignty of a large portion of the territory of our nation to terrorists, who are now expanding their reign of terror and territorial occupation in our country.”

On his part, former vice president and PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, said he was devastated by reports of loss of scores of lives following the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, in Owo

Atiku, in a statement signed by his media adviser, mr. Paul Ibe, condemned the invasion, saying “any attack on innocent citizens indeed of a gathering of worshippers in any place in Nigeria stands condemned; it is a red line.”

He added, “My prayers are with the people of Owo, especially families of the deceased. I do hope that the state government and relevant security agencies will leave no stones unturned in apprehending the criminals.

“I condole with all the affected families; the St. Francis Catholic Church Owa-luwa; the body of Catholic faithful in Nigeria and the people and government of Ondo State.

“Even as I pray that someday, very soon, we shall have a lasting solution to these painful episodes, I urge the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to fish out the culprits and bring them to justice.”