A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Hon Folasade Akinrinmola, has expressed disappointment over the inclusion of only two women in the newly constituted 20-member caretaker committee for the state chapter of the party.

Akinrinmola posited that the composition of the new list of the caretaker committee members set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP was tantamount to marginalisation of women.

The committee chaired by Chief Dare Adeleke was constituted following the expiration of the tenure of the State Executive Committee of the party in the state.

The former chairperson of Gbonyin local government area of the state said the national leadership of the PDP had failed due diligence in coming up with the list that sidelined women.

Mrs Akinrinmola called on the party national leaders to increase the number of female committee members to six in order to give women a sense of belonging in the party without further delay.

She also noted that some members of the party who had indicated interest in contesting for positions in the party were included in the list.

The PDP stalwart therefore urged the national leadership of the party to withdraw the list and do the necessary correction that will reflect the true image of the party as being representative of all.

She equally warned that failure to correct the alleged anomalies could dampen the spirit of the women folk in the party or force them to quit partisan politics prematurely.

“I am surprised to see a list full of men with only two women. What are they trying to tell the women who had stood by the party in difficult times? Are they saying women are no longer relevant in the party? Even if they claimed to know the credentials of active women in Ekiti, can’t they consult some of us who had led the party before?” she queried.