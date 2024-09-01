Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has unveiled 31 newly procured tractors and farm inputs aimed at enhancing food productivity and efficiency in the state.

Speaking at Agric Farm Settlement, Aisu, Ede, venue of the unveiling ceremony, Adeleke described food sufficiency and availability as very important factors which his administration cannot compromise.

He disclosed that the tractors will be released to farmer’s cooperative societies and associations after all necessary administrative procedures have been concluded.

Adeleke also told the gathering that 6,000 herbicides, 80,000 cashew seedlings, 8,000 cassava cuttings, 8,000 various vegetable seeds and 500 bags of lime will be distributed to farmers, women associations, people living with disabilities and government schools with large farmlands.

He noted that the 31 unveiled tractors is the first phase of the project, adding that the state is committing N8 billion for the acquisition of tractors and farm clearing equipment within the context of due process and another N2 billion worth of farm input support.

Earlier, commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Otunba Tola Faseru described the high cost as well as scarcity of food in the country as worrisome.

He thanked Governor Adeleke for his commitment to putting food on people’s tables by approving the purchase of the tractors and other farm inputs.

Faseru added that both public primary and secondary schools will be empowered with vegetables and arable seeds for planting on resumption this September to make school children inclusive in the food security value chain of Osun.