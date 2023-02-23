The entire structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Magumeri local government area of Borno State has decamped to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the re-election of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and all other APC candidates.

Magumeri, located in the northern part of Borno State is the home town of the PDP’s state party chairman, Zanna Gaddama.

Thousands of decampees were received by Governor Zulum, who was represented by the deputy governor, Umar Usman Kadafur, on Tuesday in Magumeri town.

The defectors were led by the erstwhile chairman of the PDP in Magumeri, Hon Modu Fuwumi and PDP’s erstwhile candidate in the House of Assembly and candidate for the March 11th election.

The defectors also included PDP’s chairmen and secretaries of wards, youth leaders and other executives in all wards of Magumeri LGA.

The defected PDP’s LG chairman, Hon Fuwumi indicated that with their entry into APC, there was no more PDP in Magumeri.

While explaining reasons for the collapse of PDP’s structure into APC, the former chairman said the decision was because of Governor Zulum’s quality leadership in the last three and a half years.

Fuwumi noted that Borno had witnessed a unique governance approach which brought unprecedented development to communities across the 27 LGAs.

He commended the transitional council chairman of Magumeri, Dr Yaumi Ali, for making so much progress in the LGA.

Before the latest defection, about seven House of Assembly candidates from PDP and SDP had recently moved into the All Progressives Congress within one month signifying the acceptance of the Zulum led administration across party lines.

ADVERTISEMENT