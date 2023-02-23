Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Christopher Maikalangu, has called on all the district heads in the area council to advise their youths to ensure peaceful electoral process during and after the general election.

Maikalangu made the call yesterday during an emergency meeting with the traditional rulers in all communities in AMAC, to ensure peaceful election devoid of violence in the council.

He appealed to the traditional rulers to cooperate with the council, relevant law enforcement agencies, and all arms of government to ensure a peaceful election and avoid any activity that is capable of tarnishing their images and attracting legal consequences.

The AMAC boss, who said that the development of any community depends on the peaceful state of the community, told the traditional rulers to ensure that peace reigns in their various communities at all times so that development can thrive in the council.

The district head of Jikwoyi, Nicodemus Machin, who commended the chairman for his cordial interaction with the traditional rulers, noted that it is a sign of good leadership that will foster good relationship between the communities and the council.