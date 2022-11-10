The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it called the cowardly violent attack on its Presidential Campaign convoy in Maiduguri, Borno State Capital yesterday by armed thugs it said were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party said President Muhammadu Buhari should call members of his party, the APC to order in the interest of the nation.

The party also said the Inspector General of Police should immediately arrest what it called a constant incidence of violence being unleashed by the APC on PDP Campaign activities.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba, said the attack was contrary to the Peace Accord it signed on September 28, 2022 and constitutes a clear and present danger to democracy, our electoral process and the 2023 general elections.

He said “The attack on the PDP Presidential campaign train as it made its way into Maiduguri city amidst thunderous cheers by the people further confirms APC’s frustration, bitter envy and disconcertedness over the overwhelming popularity of the PDP and our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Borno State, the North East Zone and across the nation; for which the APC has resorted to violence.

“Our Party has information about how agents of certain APC leaders mobilized the thugs with the aim to escalate violence in Maiduguri and prevent the PDP from holding its Presidential Campaign Rally in the State.

“Nigerians witnessed with horror how hundreds of APC’s armed thugs stationed at major roundabouts and intersections in the city of Maiduguri unleashed violence on the PDP Presidential Campaign convoy and innocent citizens going about their lawful activities in a gruesome attack that left over 70 persons gravely injured and hospitalised.

“This attack is consistent with APC’s habitual resort to violence in the face of rejection by the people as also witnessed in the attack on the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna State on October 17, 2022,” he said.

The PDP spokesman said APC has since become confused following the daily mass exodus of its key members into the PDP across the nooks and crannies of the State as witnessed at the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in Maiduguri in support of Atiku “and in clear rejection of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.”

He added “The PDP commends the brave and courageous people of Borno State for coming out enmasse to resist the APC thugs and ensured the success of the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Rally in support of Atiku Abubakar.