Senator representing Bauchi North in the Senate, Adamu Bulkachuwa, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Bulkachuwa, who is the chairman of Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, was elected to the Upper Chamber on the platform of APC in 2019.

Salahudyn Yakubu Gwani, a resident of Azare told LEADERSHIP that Senator Bulkachuwa, a staunch ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, was received at the PDP secretariat on yesterday.

He said the lawmaker pulled a huge crowd of supporters being a politician with a strong political grassroots base.

Gwani said the defection of senator Bulkachuwa to PDP, as preparations for the 2023 general elections are in top gear, will be a significant boost to the PDP in Bauchi State.

Confirming Senator Bulkachuwa’s defection to PDP, the PDP spokesperson in Bauchi State, Alhaji Yayanuwa Zainabari said the lawmaker was received into the fold of the party and was issued a membership card.

With this development, APC lost all senators formerly elected under the platform of the party from Bauchi State.

Senator Bulkachuwa lost the party’s primary elections to Sirajo Ibrahim Tanko, a son of the immediate past Chief Judge of Nigeria Justice Ibrahim Tanko.