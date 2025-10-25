The Kano State Hisbah Board has confirmed the cancellation of the planned forced marriage between popular TikTokers Ashiru Idris, widely known as Mai Wushirya, and female social media personality, Basira Yar Guda Daya.

LEADERSHIP reports the decision came despite an earlier order by a Magistrate Court directing the Hisbah Board to facilitate the marriage between the two within 60 days.

Deputy Commander-General of Hisbah, Dr. Mujahedeen Aminuddeen Abubakar, disclosed this in an audio message shared to journalists, saying that the board decided to halt the process following reports of misunderstanding and lack of voluntary consent to the union between the two parties.

He explained that after investigations and discussions with both individuals, the board discovered that the ordered marriage was largely an attempt by the pair to evade a punishment for the impropriety and public indecency they were charged with before the court.

“During last week hearing, both parties claimed they were in love and willing to marry each other, that is why the honourable court ordered us to step in and facilitate the marraige. However when preparations began and we took them for medical screening both of them admitted they made the earlier assertion out of fear of punishment not because they love each other,” Mujahideen stated.

“They both admitted their public display of affection was just staged for social media content.”

Dr. Mujahideen said the board decided to cancel the marriage to prevent possible conflict and ensure that any union between them would be based on mutual consent and full understanding.

He added that the Hisbah Board has resolved to refer the matter back to the court for further legal action.

The court-ordered marriage between Mai Wushirya and Basira Yar Guda had earlier sparked controversy on social media, following a viral video in which Mai Wushirya claimed he was pressured into accepting the marriage arrangement.