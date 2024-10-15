Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Amb Illiya Damagum, has called on security agencies to take action against the camp led by national treasurer Ahmed Yayari Mohammed for violating a subsisting court order.

The acting national publicity secretary of the Damagum camp, Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, made this call at a press conference yesterday at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

Manga stated that he had constitutionally assumed office in an acting capacity following the suspension of Hon Debo Ologunagba as national publicity secretary, asserting that it was incorrect for the Mohammed camp to regard their suspension as illegal.

He explained that he and his colleague, Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha, the acting national legal adviser, assumed their roles in accordance with the decision made at the 593rd National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held on 10 October 2024 at the party’s secretariat.

LEADERSHIP recalls that last Thursday, Damagum declared Ologunagba and the national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, suspended for anti-party activities concerning the ongoing crisis in the Rivers State chapter of the PDP.

In response, the Ologunagba camp, led by Mohammed, suspended Damagum and the party’s national secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, for allegedly sabotaging the party in a legal case involving the PDP in Rivers State.

This national leadership crisis arises ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP scheduled for 24 October.

During his press conference yesterday, Manga asserted that it was inappropriate for the two suspended national officers—senior lawyers— to act contrary to the party’s constitution.

He remarked, “In light of this reckless violation of a subsisting court order, we are left with no choice but to deploy the services of security agencies to enforce the rule of law.”

Manga praised the party’s Chairman of the Board of Trustees, the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, and other well-meaning party leaders for their efforts to seek an amicable resolution as swiftly as possible.

“In conclusion, we urge all our party members to remain focused and continue supporting the PDP leadership under the Acting National Chairman, H.E. Amb Umar Iliya Damagum, until we achieve a lasting solution to our issues.”

The spokesman noted that this was not the first time the party had suspended national officers.

He continued: “For the record, both affected NWC officers are senior lawyers who should know better how to uphold the sanctity of the organisation and have participated in the suspension of some of their NWC colleagues in the past.

“So, why jeopardise our great party due to the collective decision of your colleagues against your actions, rather than taking advantage of the Investigation Committee’s opportunity for reconciliation?”

He expressed dismay that leaders would misinform the public by suggesting that their assumption of office in an acting capacity was unconstitutional and void.

“Furthermore, we are compelled to express our utter disgust and disappointment at our colleagues’ resort to a ‘motor park’ approach to a mere suspension, which is intended to provide them with the opportunity to address specific allegations against them.

“While we are aware of the drummers, the masquerades should have been more mindful of their dance steps to avoid exposing themselves on stage,” he said.

Meanwhile, PDP state chairmen have urged the warring camps to sheath their swords, stating that they will engage party stakeholders in their respective states to alleviate tension and promote unity among members.

Felix Hassan Hyat, the former PDP chairman of Kaduna State and chairman of the PDP State Chairmen, in response to LEADERSHIP’s inquiry about the crisis affecting the party, said, “The position of the PDP State Chairmen is consistent with that expressed by the BoT: every member of the NWC and all organs of the party should sheath their swords and allow for roundtable discussions to achieve an amicable resolution.

“State chairmen should engage stakeholders in their respective states to ease any tension and ensure unity and understanding among members of our great party.

“The purported split in the NWC is simply an expression of divergent views that will converge again after family discussions,” he stated.

In his reaction, former campaign spokesman for the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Dele Momodu, condemned the Damagum-led group’s decision to deploy security agencies against the Mohammed camp.

Momodu, speaking on Channels TV’s political and current affairs programme, Politics Today, criticised Damagum for threatening to unleash security agencies on the Mohammed-led group.

Describing the move as an act of chicanery, the PDP chieftain argued that it was absurd for the suspended party chairman to take such action.

Momodu lamented that it was unfortunate the party was being managed through the courts and now by security agencies.

He added that party elders would need considerable courage and wisdom to resolve the ongoing crisis, stressing that it was clear the opposing camp was intent on destroying the PDP.