Hours to the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State, the national leadership of the party yesterday dissolved the state chapter of the executive.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party said it dissolved the executive after two court judgments were served the party, noting that it took the decision on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The party directed its South East zonal caretaker committee to oversee and manage the affairs of the Anambra State chapter, pending when a new executive is elected for the state.

Conflicting court judgements had emerged over the authentic leadership of the party in the state.

In a statement yesterday, the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said, “In view of the two judgments of the court served on the party, the National Working Committee (NWC), on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and pursuant to Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended) hereby dissolves all the executives in our Anambra state chapter.

“However, our processes towards electing a candidate for the purpose of the November 6, 2021 Anambra governorship election subsist.

“Our processes continue as we adopt a lawful process of allowing our eligible automatic delegates to carry out the responsibilities of electing our candidate for the governorship election.

“Accordingly, the governorship primary to elect our candidate for the Anambra governorship election holds as scheduled on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

“All governorship aspirants on the platform of our party, leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our party as well as the people of Anambra State are guided accordingly,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the party has appointed Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom to chair the governorship primary holding today and Edo State deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, as secretary of the exercise.

The primary will produce the party’s candidate for the November governorship election.