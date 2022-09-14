A Federal High Court 1 headed by Justice A.M. Liman has fixed October 14, 2022, to hear the case instituted by Mohammed Sani Abacha and four others against the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sadiq Aminu Wali, son of Ambassador Aminu Wali, who is the party’s governorship candidate in next year’s election and Alhaji Shehu Sagagi who was the then PDP chairman when the primaries were conducted.

Justice Liman who responded to oral applications by the second, third and fourth defendants seeking for extension of time fixed the new date.

The plaintiff, Muhammad Abacha was also present in the court when the lead counsel Reuben Ataba (SAN) addressed newsmen on the court sitting.

“The matter came up today for hearing of the substantive matters but unfortunately the second defendant, the third as well as the fourth defenders filed their processes out of time.

“So, they applied to court for extension of time within which their processes will be deemed properly filed and served, and by the rules of the court the application was granted.

“More so, we also need time to respond to the issues they have raised, because some of the issues raised are new and there is every need for us to respond to them and we have to respond within a period of three weeks.

“So, the matter has now been adjourned to the 14th day of October 2022 for hearing on the substantive matter,” he explained.