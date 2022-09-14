National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 150 kilograms of assorted psychotropic drugs from the dealers in Gombe State.

The state commander of the agency, Silvia Egwunwoke disclosed this yesterday while speaking with newsmen on the seizure.

She said the operatives of the NDLEA on 1st September, 2022, while acting on intelligence reports, trailed and intercepted a truck loaded with drugs from Onitsha enroute to Gombe State.

According to her, after the discovery of the drugs, the personnel of the agency followed up with operations which led to the arrest of six persons suspected to be behind the importation of the hard drugs into the state.

Silvia tasked parents, politicians and other stakeholders to join hands with the agency in combating drug abuse in the state especially during the 2023 general election.

The NDLEA commander also asked the media to assist the agency in the war against drugs abuse in the state through the enlightenment of the public pointing out that drugs abuse have many negative repercussions for the society such as increase in crime rate and social vices.