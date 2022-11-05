Plateau State coordinator, Peter Obidatti/Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dr Nanzing Bako, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) laid the solid foundation for the misrule by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country.

He added that both the APC and the PDP had failed the country woefully.

Speaking with newsmen in Jos, Bako said Peter Obi is the only solution to the current misfortune among Nigerians.

“The wide support and acceptance Obi enjoys across the country represent a damning rejection of the mainstream ruling APC and the PDP as both parties have lost their social bases at the backdrop of poor performance and growing mistrust in the polity, leaving the Labour Party to be consolidating its base,” he said.

Bako expressed optimism that Peter Obi would usher in a new Nigeria.

He said; “The 2023 election is a very important poll that will usher a new Nigeria once we’re able to get it right, that’s why we call on citizens of the country to vote massively for Peter Obi in the forthcoming general elections. I can comfortably tell you that the Labour Party would transform Nigeria’s economy if elected.”

According to him, Nigerians under Peter Obi’s leadership will be involved significantly in policy formulation and administration.