Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State yesterday made a mockery of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its sudden withdrawal of the latter’s suit challenging the Executive Orders 21 and 22 recently assented to by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The state APC spokesperson, Darlington Nwauju, had told newsmen in Port Harcourt that the party decided to withdraw the suit from the Federal High Court, Port Harcourt due to “strategic reasons”.

But in its reaction yesterday, the PDP’s Consolidation for New Rivers Vision Campaign Council, in a statement it issued in Port Harcourt, congratulated the APC for withdrawing what it described as “clueless suit”.

In the statement signed by the chairman of Publicity and Communications Committee of the PDP Campaign Council, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, the ruling party said the APC’s resolve to withdraw the matter was borne out of the understanding that the matter brought before Justice Emmanuel Obile was ‘frivolous, defective and baseless’.

The statement reads in part: “We want to congratulate the APC for doing what is right by withdrawing a frivolous and inconsequential suit brought against Orders 21 and 22.

“For once, the APC has told the Rivers people the truth. The truth is that it deliberately attempted to misled public opinion by going to court.

“As we know now, there was never any substance in the suit. What we cannot comprehend is why the APC is trying to say it withdrew for strategic reasons. What is strategic in telling lies?

“Haven withdrawn the suit, the APC cannot in all honesty claim that the executive orders are still illegal. If the executive orders and the position taken by the Rivers State House of Assembly are illegal, why did it withdraw from court?

“Accordingly, the claim that the APC withdrew for strategic reasons is neither here nor there.

“The only strategic reason that we know which has led the APC to withdraw the suit, is the realization that there is no way it could win a matter that is deceitful, frivolous, defective and baseless.”

The party urged the Rivers’ people to shun the APC, saying it was populated by pretenders.