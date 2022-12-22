Fear has enveloped the sleepy community of Inen, in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom State following the gruesome murder of the clan’s youth president, Comrade Hezekiah John Adaiden, by suspected cultists.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident occurred during the early morning hours on Monday by 1:00am, when some cultists known by the deceased visited him late Sunday night, and they had drinking-spree lasting into the wee hours of Monday, when another opposing confraternity stormed the venue and attacked the deceased with machetes.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity said, “The cultists swooped on the youths’ president, dragged him to a corner in his compound, beat him to coma before cutting-off his head and leaving the headless body in the pool of his blood.”

He added: “The hoodlums went further to loot the house, carting away valuable items and poured a pot of soup on her wife before escaping with the head of her husband.

“Till now, we cannot understand what happened. The cultists arrived the compound at a very odd hour in the night and since they are known by the youth president, he offered them drinks.

“While they were drinking at about 1am , another group well-armed arrived and were very violent as they dragged the victim to a corner and killed him.

“The most annoying is that they beheaded him and escaped with the head after they have tortured the wife and poured the soup which the wife cooked on her head as they beat her mercilessly.”

Confirming the incident, the police public relations officer (PPRO) SP Odiko Mcdon, described the killing as barbaric, adding that the perpetrators would not escape unpunished.

Mcdon said the state commissioner of police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, has ordered the state Criminal and Investigation Department (CID) to commence investigations into the matter.