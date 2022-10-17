The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which on Friday granted accelerated hearing on a suit filed by Chuma Chinye, erstwhile principal secretary to the former national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.

The presiding judge, Justice Binta Nyako, ruled that there was no need for a formal application for accelerated hearing because from the nature of the case, the reliefs sought and the possible impact on the electoral process, she was minded to hear and determine the matter expeditiously.

She then ordered that the matter be fixed for definite hearing on November 10, 2022.

Chinye, in the suit seeks a declaration that the removal and replacement of Prince Uche Secondus then National Chairman and his replacement by Elder Yemi Akinwumi, Deputy National Chairman and his exclusion and ousting from office for lawful reason or any just cause and without regards to the provisions of Constitution of the 1st Defendant is unlawful, unconstitutional and of no effect whatsoever.

“A Declaration that in the absence and deliberate exclusion of Prince Uche Secondus, the then National Chairman from presiding over the conduct of a presiding the holding of the National Convention and on the 30th and 31st day of October, 2021, when the National Convention was held, the said National Convention, the outcome and all matters, resolutions, decisions and steps including the election/adoption of the 2nd and 20th Defendants as National Chairman and Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the 1st Defendant is null and void and of no effect whatsoever by reason of it being improperly constituted.

“An Order setting aside the proceedings of the National Convention of Defendant that held on the 30th and 31st day of October, 2021 including resolutions, steps taken, including the election/adoption of the 2nd Defendants as National Chairman and Members of the National Working Committee as same was not properly constituted and consequently null a and of no effect.

“A Declaration that the National Convention that took place on the 30th day of October, 2021 is invalid, null and void for reasons of non-compliance to Article 6(7) of the Constitution of the 1st Defendant which stipulates that the Offices shall be reserved for the Women.”

” An Order of Perpetual Injunction restraining the 2nd – 20th Defendant further performing the functions of the National Chairman and Members of National Working Committee (NWC) of the 1st Defendant and from parading themselves as National Chairman and Members of the National Committee of the 1st Defendant or doing or causing to be done any act that capacities and from exercising any of the powers or performing functions or enjoying any of the privileges of these offices.”