A women’s support group for the All Progressives Congress, the Progressive Sisters’ Network, has said that the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket presents the greatest hope of equity for Nigerian women.

This was contained in a statement made by Rinsola Abiola, national coordinator of the Network, while delivering welcome remarks at the inauguration of the group’s leadership and the launch of its sister-to-sister campaign last Tuesday in Abuja.

“Our foremost aim at this moment is to contribute our quota to mobilising women’s votes for our father, leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; and this is what has led to the conceptualisation of the Sister-to-Sister Campaign.

Our message is simple: the Tinubu/Shettima ticket presents the greatest hope of equity for Nigerian women, and this assertion is backed by the public service track records of both men.”

Abiola went on to say that Tinubu, in addition to prioritising women’s empowerment in Lagos state, has mentored many women politically.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I make it bold to say that there is no leader in Nigeria’s political space who can lay claim to empowering and mentoring as many women as Asiwaju has, and I throw a challenge to other presidential candidates and their supporters to tell us what they have done for women.”

She also lauded efforts by Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, at gender mainstreaming during his tenure as governor of Borno state, saying he had four female commissioners and several women empowerment projects.

In attendance at the event were Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, national coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, Safaa Adam, a prominent member of the party’s pro-Tinubu movement, Stella Okotete, Executive Director at NEXIM Bank and former national women leader of the APC, Ismaeel Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant to the President and former national youth leader of the party, and Babajide Akeredolu, Director-General of the Ondo State Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit, among others.