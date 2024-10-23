The National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday declared that the rift with the National Working Committee (NWC) has been resolved.

Chairman of the committee and former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, stated this yesterday after the committee met with the NWC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Recall that the acting national chairman of the party, Illiya Damagum suspended the national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba and national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade. The opposing camp fired back by suspending Damagum and the party’s secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu. The suspensions revolved around their activities in the Rivers State political crisis.

The tussle got to a head when the Damagum camp told security agencies to enforce action over what it described as reckless violation of subsisting court order by the camp led by the national treasurer, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed.

This national leadership crisis heralds the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting fixed for October 24.

However, speaking with newsmen after the meeting yesterday, Oyinlola said, “The outcome of today’s meeting is that, to the glory of God, we have been able to resolve the differences that have been causing our party some headache within the National Working Committee.

“We thank God that we have been able to open up to ourselves and resolve to move on as a United National Working Committee which is what we needed for the progress of our party, the People’s Democratic Party,” he said.

When asked about the party’s NEC meeting, he said, “That wasn’t part of our discussion and I’m not in position to talk about NEC meeting, I’m the chairman national Reconciliation Committee, there were differences in the National Working Committee and that I have done and my job is finished.”