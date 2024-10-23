In a move towards advancing governance reforms, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, on Friday inaugurated the White Paper Committee tasked with reviewing the state’s Public Service Rules and Financial Regulations.

The committee, chaired by Daudu Umar Abdussalam, a former Secretary to the Gombe State Government, is expected to recommend reforms aimed at improving efficiency, accountability, and transparency within the public sector.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, on behalf of the Governor.

In his address, Professor Njodi urged the committee members to approach their assignment with tact, professionalism, and due diligence.

“The responsibility entrusted to this committee is critical to ensuring that our public service rules and financial regulations align with best practices and meet the evolving needs of the state,” Njodi stated.

He emphasized that the outcome of the committee’s work will play a pivotal role in the government’s efforts to strengthen public administration and promote effective financial management across ministries, departments, and agencies.

The committee is expected to consult widely, engaging stakeholders from various sectors, and deliver comprehensive recommendations that will form the basis of new policies to enhance service delivery in Gombe State.