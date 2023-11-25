Gunmen on Thursday killed the Peoples Democratic Party chairman for Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze ward in Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area of Imo State, Hon. Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu.

This was confirmed yesterday by the director general of the New Media Centre, Lancelot Obiaku.

Anyanwu was shot in the presence of his wife by two gunmen in his country home in Ezinihitte Mbaise.

An eyewitness said the gunmen arrived Anyanwu’s residence on a motorbike and asked for him.

“The two men rode in on a bike and asked his wife about her husband’s whereabouts and she pointed towards the compound. They went there and shot him point blank, waited for some seconds before zooming off.

“The first gunshot scared passers-by so they had no resistance. The problem now is that people have deserted the community for fear of more attacks,” the eyewitness said.

The state PDP and community members are in mourning. Efforts to get the reaction of the police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, failed as he didn’t take calls from our correspondent.