The leadership of the first phase forum of beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has enlisted support for extension of the tenure of Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd).

The forum known as Ex-Agitators Foundation (EAF) made the demand in Benin City during its end of year assessment of the programme.

The meeting which was attended by its nine state coordinators and national executive members also called for the amnesty boss to be retained to enable him successfully implement his initiatives such as loans to beneficiaries.

President of the forum, Henry Binidodogha (aka Egbema 1), commended General Ndiomu for his approach in relating with critical stakeholders of the region which has created an atmosphere of peace in the Niger Delta region.

He also urged President Bola Tinubu, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and chairman of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta, Senator Bari Mpigi, not to allow politicisation of the office.