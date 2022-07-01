Members of the executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nassarawa 1 ward in Birnin Kebbi local government area of Kebbi State have suspended Kebbi Central senatorial aspirant, Malam Haruna Saidu Dandio over alleged anti-party activities.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s ward chairman, Ibrahim Abdullahi Na-Mazaba and secretary, Nasiru Aliyu, which they made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi yesterday.

They said Dandio was suspended following his petition to the resident electoral commissioner of INEC dated 8th June, 2022 without exhausting the conflict resolution mechanism provided in the constitution of the party.

Na-Mazaba said Dandio’s press interview condemning the decision of the PDP’s National Working Committee, his romance with the state APC and his press interview held at Kebbi Liaison Office in Abuja and his continued anti-party activities in spite of several entreaties were enough to sanction him.

All the 13 executive members who attended the extraordinary meeting held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 where Dandio was suspended, endorsed it.