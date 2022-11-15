A former minister of Special Duties and Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has vowed that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) will no longer have bogus votes it used to harvest in Delta South in past elections.

Orubebe who himself hails from Burutu local government area of Delta South Senatorial District, stated this while fielding questions from reporters in his country home, Gbobagbene.

The director-general of Delta State All Progressives Congress Campaign Organisation, also said the APC governorship candidate for the 2023 election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is coming to usher in a new Delta whose hallmark will be equity, unity and love where there will be no discrimination of any sort.

Reminiscing on the activities of the PDP in the past, Orubebe, who was once a councillor and chairman of Burutu local government area, noted that the party had always had a field day in elections and harvested more than 50 per cent of total votes in the state from Delta South.

He said with the enthusiasm of Deltans yearning for a change from the more than two decades of decay and lack of development, it would no longer be business as usual for the PDP in the 2023 election, especially in Delta South.

