Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Borno South senatorial candidate, Hon Kudla Satumari Haske has said with the massive support of the people, his party will take over the state in the 2023 elections.

According to Haske, the PDP has been getting massive votes in the past elections which he said were suppressed adding that with the new electoral act that legitimised the use of Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS), his party will take over the government.

Haske stated this in the aftermath of a rally the PDP organised in Borno which videos show large crowd starting from the Airport Road down to Maiduguri city where a party office was also commissioned.

“In the video, you hear people chanting PDP has taken over Borno State. I have said it before that North East will vote for president and not vice president and Borno State is made up of people who are conscious of what they want.

“My constituency, Borno South is predominantly PDP. You can see the video even in Borno State capital have confirmed what we have been saying.

“People will not have the opportunity of writing votes in the 2023 general elections again because people are now holding their leaders accountable. Electronic voting and electronic transmission of election results will be used.

“You have not seen anything yet. The people of Southern Borno are planning a massive rally which will affirm that Borno is PDP,” Haske said.

According to Haske, despite the fact that they were denied venue for the rally, people still trooped out in large number to confirm their support for the PDP.

