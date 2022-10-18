The senatorial candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), for Kogi West senatorial district of Kogi State, Mr Abdulgafar Dirisu, has called for more federal government intervention to cushion the effect of flood in the area.

In a statement yesterday, the senatorial candidate said Kogi West is one of the hardest hits by flood this season with 10 deaths across two local government areas alone.

He gave the names of the local government areas to include Lokoja and Kotonkarfe, noting that over a million persons were displaced in the two councils so far.

He said greater part of Lokoja, the state capital and half of Kotonkarfe, local government area were completely submerged.

According to him, the areas most affected in Lokoja town include New market, Old market, Galili, Adankolo new layout, Sarki Noma, Ganaja, Kabawa, 500 units and Gadumo.

Mr Dirisu who donated relief materials to victims in the two affected local government areas, called on the federal government for more interventions in the areas of relief materials and medicaments to ameliorate the suffering by the victims.

He attributed the unfortunate incident to lack of commitment and political will on the part of the government to tackle life threatening issues that affect not only the people of the state but make life hard for the nation at large.

He noted that dredging of the Niger and other rivers, building of dams along flood plains, opening more water channels and reservoirs, resettlement of residence in disaster/flood prone areas will help prevent this type of disaster in the future.

