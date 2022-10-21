The spokesperson of opposition political parties, Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, has faulted the reported move by the Iyorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sanction the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) as presently constituted has no moral right to query or sanction Wike without the chairman stepping down.

Ugochinyere made his position known in a press briefing on Friday in reaction to an interview granted by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Olugunagba, where he stated that the PDP will look into Wike’s recent activities and appropriately decide on what to do while responding to questions on the governor’s public endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwu-Olu of Lagos State because the PDP also has a governorship candidate in the state.

He further described the threat to discipline Wike as provocative, adding that the plan is capable of factionalising the party more.

The statement read, “The truth must be told that the Ayu-led PDP NWC lacks the moral right to query Governor Wike.

“I am warning that the threat to discipline Wike is capable of creating more factions in the PDP and therefore spell doom for the party in the forthcoming elections at all levels because the move is provocative.

“My call therefore is that Ayu should drop this unpopular idea. Not only that, the chairman must step down based on the various allegations that have been levelled against him.

“No serious political party will go into a general elections with a national chairman with allegations of graft around his neck.

“In case he does not know, Ayu-led PDP’s threat to suspend Wike is like a case of a squatter attempting to evict the landlord. In this case, Ayu is the squatter will Wike is the landord.

“If indeed he loves the party and wants it to win the forthcoming elections, Ayu should not remain as the party’s national chairman for an additional one day. The time for him to step down and allow peace reign is now.”