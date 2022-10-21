Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, the Bauchi State Chief Judge has ordered that a graduate of Maiduguri University, Buhari Sani be made to undergo mental evaluation following his actions and utterances posing him as abnormal.

Buhari Sani who successfully undergo a degree awarding studies on Mining and Geology at the University of Maiduguri and passed out in 2020, has signs of mental disorder attributable to drugs influence.

But somewhere, somehow along the line, Buhari Sani on 18th October, 2022 found himself at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jama’are in Bauchi state charged with insult, criminal intimidation and theft.

He was said to have insulted his uncle in Jama’are, under what was adjudged as the influence of drugs, which forces him to be frightening some of his family members, as he also removed a belonging of one of them.

Justice Rabi regrettably wondered how Buhari’s Uncle shouldered or bored his educational responsibilities right from primary school up to the University level only to turned back and become recalcitrant to him.

She directed officials of the custodial centre to liaise with Buhari’s family members and Department of Social Welfare of the Jama’are Local Government Council with a view to take Buhari to a Psychiatric Hospital for mental and physical evaluation.

Buhari, who was in 2021 posted to Imo state for his National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) may probably have absconded the service year vividly attributable to drugs influence as he was unable to collect his discharge certificate at the time of this incident on 18th October, 2022.

Asked by the Chief Judge as to why Buhari could not collect his NYSC discharge certificate, Buhari attributed it to collaboration between his family members and the Vice Chancellor of his University (UNIMAID).

Rabi said, “NYSC discharge certificate is being personally collected by an institution’s graduate, and not by any proxy, hence Buhari’s inability to collect his certificate might have default in the service year.

The chief judge explained that Buhari’s mental evaluation at the psychiatric hospital would determine the level of his drugs addiction and eventually admit him for treatment.

She then counseled Buhari’s family members, particularly his mother who is in existence to exercise restraints on her son for he would gradually be cured at the hospital and would one day become useful to himself and the society.

Justice Rabi has during her cases review visit of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATP) at the Jama’are Medium Custodian Centre released two persons and granted bail to one other.