Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the late Nollywood giant and founder of African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Peace Anyiam-Osigwe,

was a trailblazer and visionary leader who made much impact in the creative sector.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said that the late filmmaker

was also an amazon in the movie industry.

Recall that Peace Anyiam-Osigwe died early on Tuesday morning at 53 after being in a coma since Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, who eulogised the film maker, said she contributed in a great way to the growth and development of the creative industry in the State and Nigeria as a whole during her lifetime.

The governor said that late Anyiam-Osagwe, in her lifetime trained and empowered hundreds of young people in the creative industry through the ‘Film in a Box’ programme by the AFA, in conjunction with the state government.

He added that her demise was a great loss to the State, considering the unique role she played in actualising the programmes and commitments of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration to the entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor also noted that the deceased played unique roles through AFA and the Lagos Committee on Film Production Empowerment of which the she was a member.

He commiserated with the deceased’s family, friends and associates as well as the movie producers, directors, actors and other practitioners in the Nollywood over the demise of the renowned filmmaker, urging them to sustain the legacy left behind by the late Anyiam-Osigwe.

“On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Lagos, I sympathise with Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and founder of African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.

”The late Anyiam-Osigwe was one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers, not only in Nigeria but also, on the African continent.

”She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.

“Peace Anyiam-Osigwe was a reliable partner in the entertainment and tourism pillar of our Greater Lagos agenda.

“She partnered with the Lagos State Government to train hundreds of young people in acting, art directing, light and lighting, editing, sound production and post- production, among others, through African Film Academy,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu prayed that God would grant the deceased eternal rest and the family, colleagues and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.