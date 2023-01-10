Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, said he was encouraged by the United Kingdom’s strong interest in helping Nigeria recover in every facet of its life.

Atiku stated this on his verified Twitter handle while reflecting on his visit to the UK to meet some of its government officials.

The PDP candidate had traveled to the UK on Monday on the invitation of the British its government.

During the course of the two-day visit, Atiku will engage British government officials and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Atiku revealed that he met with senior UK government officials as well as the Right Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP – Minister for Development and Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). He added that he shared his vision for Nigeria with them as encapsulated in the Unity SEED template.

He wrote, “I just concluded successful meetings with The Right Hon. Andrew Mitchell MP—Minister for Development and Africa in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), amongst other key senior UK government officials.

“It was an auspicious occasion to share my vision for Nigeria encapsulated in the Unity SEED with them. It is a vision United by Security, Economy, Education and Devolution (of Powers).

“I solicited their partnership and I am encouraged by the UK government’s strong interest in helping Nigeria RECOVER every facet of its life. -AA”

Meanwhile, shedding more light on the significance of the PDP presidential Candidate’s visit to UK, the Director of Communications for PDP Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, said with five weeks to the presidential election in Nigeria, the UK government invited the “front leading candidate” to discuss areas of future potential collaboration between both countries.

Momodu said, “An internal source is quoted saying an internal poll by the British government shows AA as the leading candidate and the possibility of working together for a more effective Post BREXIT world which promises to be a win win for both countries. This is especially imperative as the U.K. seeks to improve and increase trade partnership with Nigeria.”