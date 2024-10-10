The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has unveiled a new Service Charter and Framework for the commission and the entire pension industry for effective service delivery to their stakeholders.

Acting director-general of PenCom, Ms Omolola Oloworaran, said the Service Charter was designed to define clear service delivery expectations, both for PenCom staff and Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) and other operators the commission oversees.

“It sets the benchmarks that will govern our interactions and ensure that the trust placed in us by the Nigerian public is maintained and continually enhanced,” the DG stated on Thursday at the launching of the new document to mark the 2024 customer service week.

She told the gathering at the commission’s headquarters that PenCom has an unwavering commitment to ensuring that the services provided to all stakeholders—especially pension contributors and retirees —are not only efficient but also uphold the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and responsiveness.

“Today’s launch represents a pivotal step forward in strengthening this commitment,” she said while emphasising that excellent service delivery is not just a regulatory requirement — it is a key driver of confidence in the pension system. “The security of retirement savings depends heavily on the trust and confidence that contributors and retirees have in the institutions managing their pensions.”

Ms Oloworaran said the new charter will guide staffers of the commission in the journey toward continuous improvement in the service they provide to all Nigerians. “Let us work together to ensure that these commitments are realized, delivering a pension system that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our contributors.”

Meanwhile, PenCom has also announced the automation of pension clearance certificate, a service delivery measure that was designed to ensure that employers also fulfil their obligation to their employees. The commission said the initiative would be implemented from next year.

“Starting from next year, employers can sit in the comfort of their homes and offices, apply for these pension certificates, upload the necessary documentation, and wait within five working days to receive their pension clearance certificate.

“Based on the commission’s renewed strategy to improve its services, the whole process of issuing pension compliance certificates has been automated. And starting from next year, employers can sit in the comfort of their homes and offices, apply for these pension certificates, upload the necessary documentation, and wait within five working days to receive their pension clearance certificate. The process has been automated, and like I said, it’s all part of the effort of the Commission to ensure that it improves its services,” the commission stated.