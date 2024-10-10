The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government and relevant authorities to be sensitive to the plight of the masses by reviewing current tax policies to prevent the imposition of unnecessary and multiple taxes, particularly on essential goods and services.

It also urged the federal government to consider alternative revenue generation strategies such as widening the tax net to capture more high-income earners, strengthening enforcement of existing tax laws, and plugging leakages in the system, exploring measures to increase export of cash crops and agricultural produces.

The call followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by the lawmakers, moved by Hon. Peter Aniekwe and four others, at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Aniekwe noted that the current economic situation of the country, characterised by rising inflation, unemployment, and the increasing cost of living, which has led to widespread hardship for the masses.

He said the imposition of multiple taxes, levies, and charges at various levels of government only serves to exacerbate the financial strain on citizens, particularly those in low-income brackets, many of whom are already struggling to meet basic needs such as food, healthcare, housing, and education.

Aniekwe expressed concern that the introduction of additional and sometimes unnecessary taxes, including consumption taxes, service taxes, and levies on essential goods and services, placed an undue burden on the masses, further widening the inequality gap.

He said; “while taxation is necessary for government revenue, a balance must be struck between revenue generation and the economic well-being of citizens, particularly at a time when many families and businesses are still recovering from the economic impact of global and local challenges.

“There are alternative measures that can be taken to increase government revenue without overburdening the masses, such as expanding the tax base, improving tax administration, reducing government waste, and curbing corruption.”